Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine
The hepatitis b vaccine is a vaccine against hepatitis b. That is, from hepatitis b virus carrier plasma isolation of hepatitis b surface antigen (HbsAg), after treatment and made. After second liver vaccine is inoculated, can stimulate immune system to produce protective antibody, this kind of antibody is in the humoral in the person, once second liver virus appears, antibody can act immediately, clear its, prevent infection, won’t harm liver, make human body had the immunity that prevents second liver thereby. Therefore, hepatitis b vaccine has become an indispensable umbrella in life. Prevention generally lasts for at least 12 years, so there is no need for anti-hbs surveillance or enhanced immunity in the general population. However, anti-hbs surveillance can be carried out on high-risk groups, such as anti-hbs <10mIU/ml, which can be given enhanced immunity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. 10mcg/ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine include Merck, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions, Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson and Hualan Biological Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10mcg/ml
10mcg/0.5ml
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Newborn
- Primary School Students
- Adult
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck GlaxoSmithKline Plc Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Pasteur CSL Limited Emergent Biosolutions Serum Institute of India Johnson & Johnson Hualan Biological Engineering NCPC China National Biotec Group Dalian Hissen Bio-pharm Beijing Tiantan Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Players in Global Market
