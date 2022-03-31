News
Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cabinet Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Cabinet & Drawer Hardware include Blum, Hettich, GRASS, Hfele, Assa Abloy, Allegion, Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI), Salice and The J.G. Edelen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Cabinet & Drawer Hardware companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cabinet Hardware
- Drawer Hardware
Global Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Global Cabinet & Drawer Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cabinet & Drawer Hardware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cabinet & Drawer Hardware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Blum
- Hettich
- GRASS
- Hfele
- Assa Abloy
- Allegion
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)
- Salice
- The J.G. Edelen
- Yajie
