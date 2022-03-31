Anti-Scratch Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-Scratch Film
The global Anti-Scratch Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Thickness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Scratch Film include 3M, Tekra, A Division of EIS, Polyfilm America, Synpack, Specialty Polyfilms, Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group and LINTEC Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Scratch Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Thickness
- Less than 20 Micron
- 20 to 25 Micron
- 26 to 30 Micron
- More than 30 Micron
By Product Type
- Shrink Film
- Stretch Film
By Material
- Polyethylene
- Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Polyester
- Polypropylene
- Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
- Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
- Metallized Film
- Coated Film
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Automotive
- Electric and Electronics
- Pharmaceutical and Health Care
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Others
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Scratch Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Scratch Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Scratch Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Scratch Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Anti-Scratch Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Tekra
- A Division of EIS
- Polyfilm America
- Synpack
- Specialty Polyfilms
- Tesa SE
- Intertape Polymer Group
- LINTEC Corporation
- Nitto Denko Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Scratch Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Scratch Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Scratch Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Scratch Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Scratch Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Scratch Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Scratch Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Scratch Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Scratch Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Scratch Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Scratch Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Scratch Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Scratch Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Scratch Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Scratch Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Scratch Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
