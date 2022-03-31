Strategic Mineral Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Strategic Mineral Materials
The global Strategic Mineral Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antimony Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strategic Mineral Materials include CBMM, Glencore, Indium Corporation, Intercontinental Mining, Materion Corporation, South32, Vale and WARRIOR GOLD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Strategic Mineral Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antimony
- Barite
- Beryllium
- Cobalt
- Fluorspar
- Gallium
- Germanium
- Indium
- Manganese
- Others
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electric
- Electronic
- Automobile
- Aerospace
- Architecture
- Military
- Others
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Strategic Mineral Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Strategic Mineral Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Strategic Mineral Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Strategic Mineral Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CBMM
- Glencore
- Indium Corporation
- Intercontinental Mining
- Materion Corporation
- South32
- Vale
- WARRIOR GOLD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Strategic Mineral Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Strategic Mineral Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Strategic Mineral Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Strategic Mineral Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strategic Mineral Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Strategic Mineral Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strategic Mineral Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Strategic Mineral Materials Companies
