2022-2027 Global and Regional Thebaine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Thebaine market was valued at 110.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thebaine, also known as paramorphine, is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble (in pure form after a synthesis), poisonous alkaloid. Thebaine is not used therapeutically, but as the main alkaloid extracted from papaver bracteatum (Iranian poppy), it can be converted industrially into a variety of compounds including oxycodone, oxymorphone, nalbuphine, naloxone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and etorphine.Currently, because of the special properties of thebaine, subject to strict control in most countries, so the market production control by the country`s policy. Thebaine production industry is a highly profitable industry. In the United States and other regions, more and more enterprises begin to apply to enter this field, but the current situation, the market is still controlled by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Noramco. But as the downstream drugs market gradually matures, the next few years, thebaine and his relevant market will gradually popular, so the next few years, thebaine have a certain degree of price rise, but the rate should be minimal

By Market Verdors:

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
  • Noramco
  • Alcaliber
  • Tasmanian Alkaloids
  • TPI
  • Cepia-Sanofi
  • Taj Pharmaceuticals
  • API Labs
  • Faran Shimi Pharmaceuticals
  • Gansu Alkaloids
  • Hwells

By Types:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

  • Oxymorphone
  • Nalbuphine
  • Naltrexone
  • Buprenorphine

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

