Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops

The global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Phaneromer Quartz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops include Caesarstone Sdot Yam, Cosentino, Cambria, Hanwha and Pokarna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Phaneromer Quartz
  • Cryptocrystalline Quartz

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Apartment
  • Office Building
  • Mall
  • Hotel
  • Subway Station
  • Airport
  • Hospital
  • Library
  • Other

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
  • Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Caesarstone Sdot Yam
  • Cosentino
  • Cambria
  • Hanwha
  • Pokarna

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Product Type

