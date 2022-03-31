Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phaneromer Quartz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops include Caesarstone Sdot Yam, Cosentino, Cambria, Hanwha and Pokarna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phaneromer Quartz

Cryptocrystalline Quartz

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apartment

Office Building

Mall

Hotel

Subway Station

Airport

Hospital

Library

Other

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caesarstone Sdot Yam

Cosentino

Cambria

Hanwha

Pokarna

