Petrochemical Catalyst Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Petrochemical Catalyst market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oxidation Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petrochemical Catalyst include Royal Dutch Shell, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Ranido, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Haldor Topsøe and Honeywell International Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petrochemical Catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oxidation Catalyst

Hydrogenation Catalyst

Dehydrogenation Catalyst

Hydroformylation Catalyst

Polymerization Catalyst

Others

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Chemicals

Package

Plastic

Electronic

Automobile

Building

Others

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Ranido

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Haldor Topsøe

Honeywell International Inc.

Axens SA

Johnson Matthey

Albemarle Corporation

R. Grace

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petrochemical Catalyst Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petrochemical Catalyst Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petrochemical Catalyst Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petrochemical Catalyst Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Catalyst Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

