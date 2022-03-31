Petrochemical Catalyst Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Petrochemical Catalyst
The global Petrochemical Catalyst market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxidation Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Petrochemical Catalyst include Royal Dutch Shell, Clariant AG, BASF SE, Ranido, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Haldor Topsøe and Honeywell International Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Petrochemical Catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oxidation Catalyst
- Hydrogenation Catalyst
- Dehydrogenation Catalyst
- Hydroformylation Catalyst
- Polymerization Catalyst
- Others
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Package
- Plastic
- Electronic
- Automobile
- Building
- Others
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Petrochemical Catalyst sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Clariant AG
- BASF SE
- Ranido
- Evonik Industries
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Chevron Corporation
- Haldor Topsøe
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Axens SA
- Johnson Matthey
- Albemarle Corporation
- R. Grace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Petrochemical Catalyst Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Petrochemical Catalyst Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Petrochemical Catalyst Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Petrochemical Catalyst Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Petrochemical Catalyst Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Catalyst Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Catalyst Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/