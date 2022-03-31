News
Coconut Beverages Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coconut Beverages Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Mixed Coconut Beverages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Coconut Beverages include VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola(Zico), Green Coco Europe, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, UFC Coconut Water and Edward & Sons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Coconut Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Coconut Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-coconut-beverages-2022-2028-34
Global Coconut Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mixed Coconut Beverages
- Pure Coconut Beverages
Global Coconut Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 0-14 yrs
- 15-34 yrs
- 35-54 yrs
- 55 yrs up
Global Coconut Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coconut Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coconut Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coconut Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Coconut Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- VITA COCO
- Pepsico
- Coca-Cola(Zico)
- Green Coco Europe
- Taste Nirvana
- C2O Pure Coconut Water
- Tradecons GmbH
- UFC Coconut Water
- Edward & Sons
- Maverick Brands
- Amy & Brian
- CHI Coconut Water
- Grupo Serigy
- Sococo
- PECU
- Koh Coconut
- CocoJal
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-coconut-beverages-2022-2028-34
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports