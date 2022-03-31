Electronic Grade Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic Grade Chemicals
The global Electronic Grade Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Specialty Gases Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Chemicals include BASF, Sumitomo, Stella, KMG Chemicals, TAIWAN FERTILIZER, Daikin, Juhua Group Corporation, Vijay Gas Industry and RASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Grade Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Specialty Gases
- CMP Slurries
- Conductive Polymers
- Photoresist Chemicals
- Low K Dielectrics
- Wet Chemicals
- Silicon Wafers
- PCB Laminates
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- LCD Panel
- Crystal Silicon Solar Cell
- VLSI
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Grade Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Sumitomo
- Stella
- KMG Chemicals
- TAIWAN FERTILIZER
- Daikin
- Juhua Group Corporation
- Vijay Gas Industry
- RASA
- Chuandong Chemical
- Linde
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Dow
- Cabot Microelectronics
- Hitachi Chemical
- Air Liquide
- Solvay
- Shin-Etsu
- Covestro
- Songwon
- Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
- JianghuaMicroelectronicsMaterials
- Finar Chemicals
- Transene
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Grade Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Grade Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Grade Chemicals Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/