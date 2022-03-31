News
Eye Drops and Eye Ointments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Antibiotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Eye Drops and Eye Ointments include Bausch + Lomb, Abbott, Clear Eyes, Sager Pharma, ALCON, Allergan, Rohto, SIMILASAN and TheraTears and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Eye Drops and Eye Ointments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Eye Drops and Eye Ointments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Eye Drops and Eye Ointments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antibiotics
- Hormone
- Artificial tears
- Others
Global Eye Drops and Eye Ointments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Eye Disease
- Eye Care
- Others
Global Eye Drops and Eye Ointments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Eye Drops and Eye Ointments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Eye Drops and Eye Ointments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Eye Drops and Eye Ointments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Eye Drops and Eye Ointments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Bausch + Lomb
- Abbott
- Clear Eyes
- Sager Pharma
- ALCON
- Allergan
- Rohto
- SIMILASAN
- TheraTears
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
