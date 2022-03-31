Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric include Fibertex, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality, Toray Industries, Mitsui, Fiberweb and Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules

Propylene Pellet Heat-sealing Non-woven Fabric

Propylene Granule Pulp Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric

Wet Non-woven Fabric of Acrylic Granules

Propylene Granules Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

Polypropylene Pellet Melt-blown Non-woven Fabric

Needle Punched Non-woven Fabric of Polypropylene Particles

Polypropylene Granular Material Stitch-bonded Non-woven Fabric

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furniture

Carpet

Agriculture

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fibertex

Kimberly-Clark

First Quality

Toray Industries

Mitsui

Fiberweb

Polymer Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Product Type

