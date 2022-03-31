News

Electronic Grade Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Grade Coating

The global Electronic Grade Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Coating include 3M, Henkel, Chase Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Hernon, Kisco and Chemtronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Silicone
  • Parylene
  • Acrylic
  • Urethane
  • Epoxy
  • Others

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Semiconductor
  • LCD Panel
  • Crystal Silicon Solar Cell
  • VLSI

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Electronic Grade Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electronic Grade Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electronic Grade Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Electronic Grade Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Henkel
  • Chase Corporation
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Electrolube
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Hernon
  • Kisco
  • Chemtronics
  • Europlasma NV
  • MG Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Grade Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Grade Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Grade Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Grade Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Grade Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Grade Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Coating Companies

