Spunbound Nonwovens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Spunbound Nonwovens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Material Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spunbound Nonwovens include PEGAS NONWOVENS, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global, Toray Industries, Schouw, Johns Manville Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation and Radici Partecipazioni SpA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spunbound Nonwovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

by Function

Disposable

Durable

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene & Personal Care

Medical

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Automotive

Packaging

Other

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spunbound Nonwovens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spunbound Nonwovens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spunbound Nonwovens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Spunbound Nonwovens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PEGAS NONWOVENS

Mitsui Chemicals

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Global

Toray Industries

Schouw

Johns Manville Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Dow

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spunbound Nonwovens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spunbound Nonwovens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spunbound Nonwovens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spunbound Nonwovens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbound Nonwovens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spunbound Nonwovens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbound Nonwovens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

