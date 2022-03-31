2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Chlorite Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sodium Chlorite market was valued at 2.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium chlorite is a salt-based chemical that also features the element chlorine. It has several practical uses and is very similar to sodium chlorate, a common food additive. While not dangerous in small amounts, large doses of sodium chlorite can be dangerous.In consumption market, North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 69.16% of the global consumption volume in total.

Sodium chlorite has two types, which include liquid sodium chlorite and solid sodium chlorite. With bleaching effect in application process of sodium chlorite, the downstream application industries will need more sodium chlorite. So, sodium chlorite has a huge market potential in the future. In last two years, the production volume of Chinese manufacturers is limited by local environmental standard. Thus, the global production of sodium chlorite decreased.

The major raw materials for sodium chlorite are sodium chlorate, hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of sodium chlorite. The production cost of sodium chlorite is also an important factor which could impact the price of sodium chlorite. The sodium chlorite manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

By Market Verdors:

Oxy Chem

Dupont

ERCO

Shree Chlorates

Ercros

Gaomi Kaixuan

Shandong Gaoyuan

Dongying Shengya

Lianyungang Xingang

Gaomi Hoyond

Gaomi Yongkang

Shandong Xinyu

Gaomi Dengshun

By Types:

Liquid Sodium Chlorite

Solid Sodium Chlorite

By Applications:

Textile Application

Water Treatment

Pulp Application

Metal Surface Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

