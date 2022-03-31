3D Printing Plastic Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D Printing Plastic Material
The global 3D Printing Plastic Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Plastic Material include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Dow, Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printing Plastic Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ABS Plastic
- Photosensitive Polymer
- Pla Thermosetting Plastic
- Polyamide
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Medical & Dental
- Education
- Manufacture
- Consumer and Industry
- Building
- Bicycle
- Other
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- SABIC
- Dow
- Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Clariant International
- CRP Group
- Envisiontec GmbH
- Materialise NV
- Oxford Performance Materials Inc
- taulman3D
- Bolson Materials
- Argyle Materials
- Toner Plastics
- Arevo Labs
- NinjaFlex
- Golden Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing Plastic Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printing Plastic Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Plastic Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing Plastic Material Companies
