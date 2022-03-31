3D Printing Plastic Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 3D Printing Plastic Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ABS Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Plastic Material include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Dow, Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printing Plastic Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ABS Plastic

Photosensitive Polymer

Pla Thermosetting Plastic

Polyamide

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Manufacture

Consumer and Industry

Building

Bicycle

Other

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastic Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Dow

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Clariant International

CRP Group

Envisiontec GmbH

Materialise NV

Oxford Performance Materials Inc

taulman3D

Bolson Materials

Argyle Materials

Toner Plastics

Arevo Labs

NinjaFlex

Golden Plastics

