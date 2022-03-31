Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyamide 612 (PA612) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isotactic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamide 612 (PA612) include Arkema, RTP Company, Badamid and A.schulman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamide 612 (PA612) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isotactic

Atactic

Syndiotactic

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyamide 612 (PA612) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamide 612 (PA612) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamide 612 (PA612) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamide 612 (PA612) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyamide 612 (PA612) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

RTP Company

Badamid

A.schulman

