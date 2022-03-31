2022-2027 Global and Regional Biolubricants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Biolubricants market was valued at 240.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biolubricants, also known as bio-based lubricants or bio-lubes, are made from a variety of vegetable oils, such as rapeseed, canola, sunflower, soybean, palm, and coconut oils.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Biolubricants industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Exxon Mobil, Shell, British Petroleum, TOTAL, Chevron, etc. The sale of Biolubricants is about 560 K MT in 2015. North America is the largest supplier of Biolubricants, with a production market share nearly 41.5% and sales market share nearly 42.5% in 2015. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 39.4% and the sales market share over 36%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Biolubricants, enjoying 13% production market share and 13% sales market share. Biolubricants is used in industrial use, commercial transport, and consumer automobile areas. Report data showed that 51.5% of the Biolubricants market demand in industrial use application, 10.7% in commercial transport application, and 37.8% in consumer automobile application in 2015. There are two kinds of Biolubricants, which are vegetable oil and animal oil. Vegetable oil is wildly used in the Biolubricants, with a sales market share nearly 81% in 2015. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Biolubricants industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Biolubricants have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

British Petroleum.

TOTAL

Chevron

Renewable Lubricants

Panolin

UBL

Statoil Lubricants

Binol Biolubricants

By Types:

Vegetable Oi

Animal Oil

By Applications:

Industrial Use

Commercial Transport

Consumer Automobile

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Biolubricants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Biolubricants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Biolubricants Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Biolubricants Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Biolubricants Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Biolubricants Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biolubricants (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biolubricants Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Biolubricants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biolubricants (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Biolubricants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

