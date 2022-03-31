Porous Metal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Porous Metal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Porosity (Below 30) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Porous Metal include Mott Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Porvair, Allied Group, Parker Hannifin, Lenntech and Capstan Incorporated, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Porous Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Porous Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Porous Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Porosity (Below 30)

Medium Porosity (3060)

High Porosity (Above 60)

Global Porous Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Porous Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Global Porous Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Porous Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Porous Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Porous Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Porous Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Porous Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mott Corp

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Porvair

Allied Group

Parker Hannifin

Lenntech

Capstan Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Porous Metal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Porous Metal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Porous Metal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Porous Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Porous Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Porous Metal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Porous Metal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Porous Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Porous Metal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Porous Metal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Porous Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Porous Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Porous Metal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Metal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Porous Metal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Metal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Porous Metal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low Porosity (Below 30?)

