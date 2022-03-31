Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Is a set of integration of Internet of things, cloud computing and other technologies, patient data as the center of the medical service model. Wisdom medical sensor, Internet, communication technologies such as the new idea of combining modern medicine, build on electronic health records as the center of regional health information platform, the business process integration between hospitals, optimizes the regional health resources, to achieve across medical institutions of online booking and two-way referral, shorten the patient process, reduce relevant formalities, makes the medical resources rational allocation and truly patient-centered medical wisdom.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) market was valued at 242570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 558130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smart Hospital System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) include AT&T, Capsule Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,, Verizon Communications Inc, Optum, Inc. and InterSystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smart Hospital System

Regional Health System

Family Health System

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Healthcare

Remote Medicine and Emergency Care

Healthcare Training

Therapeutic

Rehabilitative

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Capsule Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Verizon Communications Inc

Optum, Inc.

InterSystems

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Cognizant

Athenahealth

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

Allscripts

CPSI

CureMD Healthcare

e-Mds, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

Greenway Health

Meditech

AdvancedMD (Global Payments)

Medhost

eClinicalWorks

Kareo

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Neusoft

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Infor

Dell Technologies

CVS Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Product Type

