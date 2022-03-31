Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT)
Is a set of integration of Internet of things, cloud computing and other technologies, patient data as the center of the medical service model. Wisdom medical sensor, Internet, communication technologies such as the new idea of combining modern medicine, build on electronic health records as the center of regional health information platform, the business process integration between hospitals, optimizes the regional health resources, to achieve across medical institutions of online booking and two-way referral, shorten the patient process, reduce relevant formalities, makes the medical resources rational allocation and truly patient-centered medical wisdom.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) market was valued at 242570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 558130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smart Hospital System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) include AT&T, Capsule Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,, Verizon Communications Inc, Optum, Inc. and InterSystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smart Hospital System
- Regional Health System
- Family Health System
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Healthcare
- Remote Medicine and Emergency Care
- Healthcare Training
- Therapeutic
- Rehabilitative
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AT&T
- Capsule Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,
- Verizon Communications Inc
- Optum, Inc.
- InterSystems
- Cerner Corporation
- Change Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Cognizant
- Athenahealth
- Epic Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Allscripts
- CPSI
- CureMD Healthcare
- e-Mds, Inc.
- NextGen Healthcare
- Greenway Health
- Meditech
- AdvancedMD (Global Payments)
- Medhost
- eClinicalWorks
- Kareo
- Hitachi
- Fujitsu
- Neusoft
- Epic Systems Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Infor
- Dell Technologies
- CVS Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Information Technology (Healthcare IT) Product Type
