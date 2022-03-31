Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Superconducting Magnets and Coils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superconducting Magnets and Coils include Nexans, AMSC, MetOx, Furukawa Electric, STI, Bruker, Fujikura, SEI and SuNam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Superconducting Magnets and Coils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC

DC

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Superconducting Magnets and Coils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Superconducting Magnets and Coils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Superconducting Magnets and Coils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Superconducting Magnets and Coils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nexans

AMSC

MetOx

Furukawa Electric

STI

Bruker

Fujikura

SEI

SuNam

SHSC

Innost

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Superconducting Magnets and Coils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Superconducting Magnets and Coils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superconducting Magnets and Coils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Superconducting Magnets and Coils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superconducting Magnets and Coils Players in Global Market

