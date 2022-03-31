Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrafiltration Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane include Koch, Asahi Kasei, SUEZ, Evoqua, DuPont, Toray, 3M (Membrana), Mitsubishi Rayon and Nitto Denko Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrafiltration Membrane

Microfiltration Membrane

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry

Municipal water

Wastewater

Others

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koch

Asahi Kasei

SUEZ

Evoqua

DuPont

Toray

3M (Membrana)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nitto Denko Corporation

Synder Filtration

Microdyn-Nadir

Canpure

Pentair (X-Flow)

Applied Membranes

CITIC Envirotech

Litree

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Zhaojin Motian

Memsino

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

