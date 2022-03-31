Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market
The global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrafiltration Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane include Koch, Asahi Kasei, SUEZ, Evoqua, DuPont, Toray, 3M (Membrana), Mitsubishi Rayon and Nitto Denko Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ultrafiltration Membrane
- Microfiltration Membrane
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industry
- Municipal water
- Wastewater
- Others
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Koch
- Asahi Kasei
- SUEZ
- Evoqua
- DuPont
- Toray
- 3M (Membrana)
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Synder Filtration
- Microdyn-Nadir
- Canpure
- Pentair (X-Flow)
- Applied Membranes
- CITIC Envirotech
- Litree
- Origin Water
- Tianjin MOTIMO
- Zhaojin Motian
- Memsino
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrafiltration Membrane and Microfiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
