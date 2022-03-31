Paraffin & Soy Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paraffin & Soy Wax Market
The global Paraffin & Soy Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraffin Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paraffin & Soy Wax include CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras and ENI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paraffin & Soy Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paraffin Wax
- Soy Wax
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Candles
- Food
- Pyrotechnics
- Fiberboard
- Other Industries (rubber, hammock cloth etc.)
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CNPC
- Exxon Mobile
- Sinopec
- Shell
- Sasol
- LUKOIL
- PDVSA
- Petrobras
- ENI
- Cepsa
- MOL
- Nippon Seiro
- IGI
- Calumet
- Samir
- HollyFrontier
- Hansen & Rosenthal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paraffin & Soy Wax Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paraffin & Soy Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffin & Soy Wax Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
