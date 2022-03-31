Paraffin & Soy Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Paraffin & Soy Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paraffin & Soy Wax include CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras and ENI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paraffin & Soy Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin Wax

Soy Wax

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard

Other Industries (rubber, hammock cloth etc.)

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Paraffin & Soy Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CNPC

Exxon Mobile

Sinopec

Shell

Sasol

LUKOIL

PDVSA

Petrobras

ENI

Cepsa

MOL

Nippon Seiro

IGI

Calumet

Samir

HollyFrontier

Hansen & Rosenthal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paraffin & Soy Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paraffin & Soy Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffin & Soy Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffin & Soy Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

