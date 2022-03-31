Silicone For Personal Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone For Personal Care Market
The global Silicone For Personal Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone For Personal Care include Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, BASF SE, Bluestar Silicones International, Kaneka, KCC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials and Evonik Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone For Personal Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Synthetic Rubber
- Silicone Oil
- Silicone Resin
- Silicone Gel
- Other
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemicals
- Medical
- Automotive
- Construction Of Buildings
- Electrical And Electronic
- Plastic
- Textile
- Other
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone For Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicone For Personal Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicone For Personal Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicone For Personal Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Silicone For Personal Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Corning Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Bluestar Silicones International
- Kaneka
- KCC Corporation
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone For Personal Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone For Personal Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone For Personal Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone For Personal Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone For Personal Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone For Personal Care Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone For Personal Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone For Personal Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone For Personal Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone For Personal Care Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone For Personal Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone For Personal Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone For Personal Care Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone For Personal Care Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone For Personal Care Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/