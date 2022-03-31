Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anionic Surfactants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants include Evonik, Dow, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Siltech, Elkem and Jiangsu Maysta Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anionic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Agriculture

Others

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Dow

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie

Innospec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltech

Elkem

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical

Ruijiang Group

Stepan Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Players in Global Market

