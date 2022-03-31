Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market
The global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anionic Surfactants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants include Evonik, Dow, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Siltech, Elkem and Jiangsu Maysta Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anionic Surfactants
- Nonionic Surfactants
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Care
- Textile
- Paints & Coatings
- Agriculture
- Others
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Dow
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Wacker Chemie
- Innospec
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Siltech
- Elkem
- Jiangsu Maysta Chemical
- Ruijiang Group
- Stepan Company
