Concrete Release Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Concrete Release Agent Market
The global Concrete Release Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Release Agent include Sika, BASF, Fuchs, Nox-Crete, Mapei, Shin Etsu, Doka, Ecoratio and WR Meadows, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Release Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Release Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oil Based
- Water Based
Global Concrete Release Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Use
- Commercial Use
- Industrial Use
Global Concrete Release Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Release Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Concrete Release Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Concrete Release Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Concrete Release Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Concrete Release Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sika
- BASF
- Fuchs
- Nox-Crete
- Mapei
- Shin Etsu
- Doka
- Ecoratio
- WR Meadows
- Hill and Griffith
- KZJ New Materials
- WN Shaw
- Euclid Chemical
- GCP Applied Technologies
- MC-Bauchemie
- Fosroc
- Evonik
- Kao Chemicals
- Croda Industrial Chemicals
- CBMA
- Huizhou Kylint
- Cemix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Release Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Release Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Release Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Release Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Release Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Release Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Release Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Release Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Release Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Release Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Release Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Release Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Release Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Release Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Release Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Release Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
