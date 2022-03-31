Residential Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Residential Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-e Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residential Glass include AGC, Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian glass, NSG, Shahe Glass, CSG, Taiwan Glass, KIBING and Xinyi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Residential Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residential Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-e

Special

Other

Global Residential Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Global Residential Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residential Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residential Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Residential Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Residential Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

Saint-Gobain S.A

Guardian glass

NSG

Shahe Glass

CSG

Taiwan Glass

KIBING

Xinyi

Sisecam

PPG Industries

Central Glass

Jinjing

Schott AG

Yaohua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Residential Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Residential Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Residential Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Residential Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Residential Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Residential Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Residential Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Residential Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Residential Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

