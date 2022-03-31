Residential Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Residential Glass Market
The global Residential Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-e Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Glass include AGC, Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian glass, NSG, Shahe Glass, CSG, Taiwan Glass, KIBING and Xinyi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low-e
- Special
- Other
Global Residential Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
Global Residential Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Residential Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AGC
- Saint-Gobain S.A
- Guardian glass
- NSG
- Shahe Glass
- CSG
- Taiwan Glass
- KIBING
- Xinyi
- Sisecam
- PPG Industries
- Central Glass
- Jinjing
- Schott AG
- Yaohua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
