Solar Control Glass Units Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar Control Glass Units Market

The global Solar Control Glass Units market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Absorbing Solar Control Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Control Glass Units include NSG, AGC, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, AIG, XINYI, PPG and SYP Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Control Glass Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Absorbing Solar Control Glass
  • Reflective Solar Control Glass

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Solar Control Glass Units revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Solar Control Glass Units revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Solar Control Glass Units sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Solar Control Glass Units sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • NSG
  • AGC
  • Saint Gobain
  • Guardian Glass
  • AIG
  • XINYI
  • PPG
  • SYP Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Control Glass Units Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Control Glass Units Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Control Glass Units Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Control Glass Units Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Control Glass Units Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Control Glass Units Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Control Glass Units Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Control Glass Units Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Control Glass Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Control Glass Units Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Control Glass Units Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Control Glass Units Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Control Glass Units Companies

