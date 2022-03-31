Solar Control Glass Units Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solar Control Glass Units market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorbing Solar Control Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Control Glass Units include NSG, AGC, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, AIG, XINYI, PPG and SYP Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Control Glass Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Control Glass Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Control Glass Units revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Control Glass Units revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Control Glass Units sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solar Control Glass Units sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NSG

AGC

Saint Gobain

Guardian Glass

AIG

XINYI

PPG

SYP Glass

