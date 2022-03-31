SB Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
SB Latex Market
The global SB Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SB Latex include Synthomer, Trinseo, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Mallard Creek Polymers, Ultrapave Latex Polymers, Euclid Chemical Company and U.S. Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SB Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SB Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex
- Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex
Global SB Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper Processing
- Fiber & Carpet Processing
- Glass Fiber Processing
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives
- Mortar Additives
- Foams & Mattresses
- Other Applications
Global SB Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SB Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SB Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SB Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies SB Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Synthomer
- Trinseo
- DowDuPont
- BASF SE
- Mallard Creek Polymers
- Ultrapave Latex Polymers
- Euclid Chemical Company
- U.S. Adhesive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SB Latex Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SB Latex Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SB Latex Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SB Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SB Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SB Latex Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SB Latex Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SB Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SB Latex Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SB Latex Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SB Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SB Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SB Latex Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SB Latex Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SB Latex Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SB Latex Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global SB Latex Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex
4.1.3 Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex
