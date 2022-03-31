SB Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global SB Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SB Latex include Synthomer, Trinseo, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Mallard Creek Polymers, Ultrapave Latex Polymers, Euclid Chemical Company and U.S. Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SB Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SB Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

Global SB Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Foams & Mattresses

Other Applications

Global SB Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SB Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SB Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SB Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SB Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies SB Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Synthomer

Trinseo

DowDuPont

BASF SE

Mallard Creek Polymers

Ultrapave Latex Polymers

Euclid Chemical Company

U.S. Adhesive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SB Latex Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SB Latex Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SB Latex Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SB Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SB Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SB Latex Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SB Latex Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SB Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SB Latex Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SB Latex Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SB Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SB Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SB Latex Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SB Latex Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SB Latex Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SB Latex Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SB Latex Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex

4.1.3 Solution Styrene Butadiene Latex

