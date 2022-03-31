News

Metallocene PE Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallocene PE Market

The global Metallocene PE market was valued at 22000 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

mLLDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallocene PE include ExxonMobil, Dow, LG Chem, Total Petrochemical & Refining, Chevron Phillips Chemical, SK, Univation Technologies, Prime Polymer and LyondellBasell Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallocene PE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallocene PE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallocene PE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • mLLDPE
  • mHDPE
  • mLDPE
  • Others

Global Metallocene PE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallocene PE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Film
  • Sheet
  • Injection Molding
  • Extrusion Coating
  • Others

Global Metallocene PE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallocene PE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Metallocene PE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Metallocene PE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Metallocene PE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Metallocene PE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Dow
  • LG Chem
  • Total Petrochemical & Refining
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • SK
  • Univation Technologies
  • Prime Polymer
  • LyondellBasell Industries
  • Daelim
  • INEOS Olefins and Polymers
  • Nova Chemical
  • Borealis
  • UBE
  • Qilu Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallocene PE Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallocene PE Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallocene PE Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallocene PE Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallocene PE Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallocene PE Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallocene PE Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallocene PE Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallocene PE Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallocene PE Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallocene PE Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallocene PE Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallocene PE Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallocene PE Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallocene PE Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallocene PE Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metallocene PE Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 mLLDPE

