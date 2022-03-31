EPDM Elastomer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EPDM Elastomer Market
The global EPDM Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solution Polymerization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EPDM Elastomer include Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI and PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EPDM Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EPDM Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solution Polymerization
- Suspension Polymerization
Global EPDM Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Industry
- Building & Construction
- Wires & Cables
- Other
Global EPDM Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EPDM Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EPDM Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EPDM Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies EPDM Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lanxess
- ExxonMobil
- DowDuPont
- SK Chemical
- JSR/Kumho
- Sumitomo
- Lion Elastomers
- MITSUI
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- SABIC
- Eni (Polimeri Europa)
- SSME
- Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EPDM Elastomer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EPDM Elastomer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EPDM Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EPDM Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EPDM Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPDM Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EPDM Elastomer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPDM Elastomer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Elastomer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
