EPDM Elastomer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global EPDM Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Polymerization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EPDM Elastomer include Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI and PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EPDM Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EPDM Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Global EPDM Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Other

Global EPDM Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EPDM Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EPDM Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EPDM Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EPDM Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies EPDM Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DowDuPont

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EPDM Elastomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EPDM Elastomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EPDM Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EPDM Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EPDM Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPDM Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EPDM Elastomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPDM Elastomer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Elastomer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

