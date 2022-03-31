Sodium Metasilicate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Metasilicate Market
The global Sodium Metasilicate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molar Ratio < 4.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Metasilicate include PQ Corporation, Silmaco, Sterling Chemicals, NYACOL Nano Technologies, Nippon Chemical, RongXiang, Tongxin, Ganfeng Lithium and Shandong Bangde Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Metasilicate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Molar Ratio < 4.5
- Molar Ratio 4.5-5
- Molar Ratio > 5
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Inorganic Binder
- Coating
- Cement and Concrete
- Other
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Metasilicate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Metasilicate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Metasilicate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Metasilicate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Sodium Metasilicate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PQ Corporation
- Silmaco
- Sterling Chemicals
- NYACOL Nano Technologies
- Nippon Chemical
- RongXiang
- Tongxin
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Shandong Bangde Chemical
- Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical
- Beijing Red Star
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Metasilicate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Metasilicate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Metasilicate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Metasilicate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Metasilicate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Metasilicate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Metasilicate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Metasilicate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Metasilicate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Metasilicate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Metasilicate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Metasilicate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Metasilicate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Metasilicate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Metasilicate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Metasilicate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/