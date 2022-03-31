Sodium Orthosilicate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Orthosilicate Market
The global Sodium Orthosilicate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molar Ratio < 4.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Orthosilicate include PQ Corporation, Silmaco, Sterling Chemicals, NYACOL Nano Technologies, Nippon Chemical, RongXiang, Tongxin, Ganfeng Lithium and Shandong Bangde Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Orthosilicate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Molar Ratio < 4.5
- Molar Ratio 4.5-5
- Molar Ratio > 5
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Inorganic Binder
- Coating
- Cement and Concrete
- Other
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Orthosilicate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Orthosilicate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Orthosilicate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Sodium Orthosilicate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PQ Corporation
- Silmaco
- Sterling Chemicals
- NYACOL Nano Technologies
- Nippon Chemical
- RongXiang
- Tongxin
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Shandong Bangde Chemical
- Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical
- Beijing Red Star
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Orthosilicate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Orthosilicate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Orthosilicate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Orthosilicate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Orthosilicate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Orthosilicate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Orthosilicate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Orthosilicate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Orthosilicate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/