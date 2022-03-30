Touring Bike Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Touring Bike in global, including the following market information:

Global Touring Bike Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Touring Bike Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Touring Bike companies in 2021 (%)

The global Touring Bike market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Touring Bike include Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro, Hero Cycles, Cube, Specialized Bicycle Components, Giant Bicycles, Gazelle and Subrosa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Touring Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Touring Bike Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Global Touring Bike Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Racing

Recreation

Physical Training

Sights Tour

Others

Global Touring Bike Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Touring Bike revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Touring Bike revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Touring Bike sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Touring Bike sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pacific Cycles

GT

Haro

Hero Cycles

Cube

Specialized Bicycle Components

Giant Bicycles

Gazelle

Subrosa

Razor

Grimaldi Industri

Cannondale

TI Cycles

Atlas

Derby Cycle

Scott Sports

Libahuang

Samchuly Bicycle

Micargi

Avon Cycles

Trek

KHS

Merida

Shanghai Phonex

Trinx Bikes

Flying Pigeon

Tianjin Battle

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Touring Bike Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Touring Bike Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Touring Bike Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Touring Bike Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Touring Bike Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Touring Bike Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Touring Bike Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Touring Bike Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Touring Bike Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Touring Bike Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Touring Bike Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Touring Bike Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Touring Bike Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Touring Bike Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Touring Bike Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Touring Bike Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 20 Inch

4.1.3 24 Inch

4.1.4 26 Inch

