Touring Bike Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Touring Bike Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Touring Bike in global, including the following market information:
- Global Touring Bike Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Touring Bike Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Touring Bike companies in 2021 (%)
The global Touring Bike market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
20 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Touring Bike include Pacific Cycles, GT, Haro, Hero Cycles, Cube, Specialized Bicycle Components, Giant Bicycles, Gazelle and Subrosa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Touring Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Touring Bike Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 20 Inch
- 24 Inch
- 26 Inch
- 27 Inch
- Others
Global Touring Bike Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transportation
- Racing
- Recreation
- Physical Training
- Sights Tour
- Others
Global Touring Bike Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Touring Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Touring Bike revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Touring Bike revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Touring Bike sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Touring Bike sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pacific Cycles
- GT
- Haro
- Hero Cycles
- Cube
- Specialized Bicycle Components
- Giant Bicycles
- Gazelle
- Subrosa
- Razor
- Grimaldi Industri
- Cannondale
- TI Cycles
- Atlas
- Derby Cycle
- Scott Sports
- Libahuang
- Samchuly Bicycle
- Micargi
- Avon Cycles
- Trek
- KHS
- Merida
- Shanghai Phonex
- Trinx Bikes
- Flying Pigeon
- Tianjin Battle
- Xidesheng Bicycle
- OMYO
- Emmelle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Touring Bike Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Touring Bike Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Touring Bike Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Touring Bike Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Touring Bike Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Touring Bike Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Touring Bike Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Touring Bike Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Touring Bike Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Touring Bike Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Touring Bike Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Touring Bike Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Touring Bike Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Touring Bike Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Touring Bike Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Touring Bike Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Touring Bike Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 20 Inch
4.1.3 24 Inch
4.1.4 26 Inch
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Touring Bike Sales Market Report 2021
Touring Bike Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Touring Bike Market Research Report 2021