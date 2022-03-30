Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Geographical Standard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems include Nippon Signal, SIEMENS AG, Hitachi Ltd, Thales Group, Bombardier, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, ALSTOM SA and CAF GROUP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Geographical Standard
- ETCS Level 1
- ETCS Level 2
- CTCS
by System Type
- Automatic Train Control
- Automatic Train Operation
- Automatic Train Protection
- Automatic Train Supervision
- Communication Based Control
- Electronic Interlocking
- Electronic Signaling Systems
- Operations or Office Control
- Positive Train Control
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Freight
- High Speed/VHS
- Industrial/Mining
- Light Rail
- Mainline
- Metro/Subway
- Others
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nippon Signal
- SIEMENS AG
- Hitachi Ltd
- Thales Group
- Bombardier
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- ALSTOM SA
- CAF GROUP
- ABB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Players in Global Market
