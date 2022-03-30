Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Geographical Standard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems include Nippon Signal, SIEMENS AG, Hitachi Ltd, Thales Group, Bombardier, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, ALSTOM SA and CAF GROUP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Geographical Standard

ETCS Level 1

ETCS Level 2

CTCS

by System Type

Automatic Train Control

Automatic Train Operation

Automatic Train Protection

Automatic Train Supervision

Communication Based Control

Electronic Interlocking

Electronic Signaling Systems

Operations or Office Control

Positive Train Control

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Freight

High Speed/VHS

Industrial/Mining

Light Rail

Mainline

Metro/Subway

Others

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Signal

SIEMENS AG

Hitachi Ltd

Thales Group

Bombardier

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Knorr-Bremse AG

ALSTOM SA

CAF GROUP

ABB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems Players in Global Market

