VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of VHF Station for Air Ground Communication in Global, including the following market information:

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desktop Air-Ground Communication Station Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VHF Station for Air Ground Communication include Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Selex ES (U.S.), Becker Avionics (U.S.), Viasat (U.S.), Spaceon (China), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) and Raytheon Company (U.S.) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VHF Station for Air Ground Communication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desktop Air-Ground Communication Station

Portable Air-Ground Communication Station

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Traffic Control System

Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

Military Aviation Communication

Others

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VHF Station for Air Ground Communication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VHF Station for Air Ground Communication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Selex ES (U.S.)

Becker Avionics (U.S.)

Viasat (U.S.)

Spaceon (China)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Players in Global Market

