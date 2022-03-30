Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Visual Effects (VFX) Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Visual Effects (VFX) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Visual Effects (VFX) Software include Adobe, Autodesk, SideFX, Maxon Computer, Sitni Sati, The Foundry Visionmongers, Pixar, Chaos Software and Blackmagic Design and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Visual Effects (VFX) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Movies
- Advertising
- Television
- Gaming
- Other
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Visual Effects (VFX) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Visual Effects (VFX) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adobe
- Autodesk
- SideFX
- Maxon Computer
- Sitni Sati
- The Foundry Visionmongers
- Pixar
- Chaos Software
- Blackmagic Design
- Corel Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Visual Effects (VFX) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Visual Effects (VFX) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Visual Effects (VFX) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Visual Effects (VFX) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Visual Effects (VFX) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Visual Effects (VFX) Software Companies
