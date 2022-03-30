Industrial Hood Ventilation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Hood Ventilation Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Hood Ventilation in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Industrial Hood Ventilation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Hood Ventilation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Exhaust Hood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Hood Ventilation include CaptiveAire, Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove, Systemair, VES, Airflow Developments and Kruger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Hood Ventilation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Closed Exhaust Hood
- Cabinet Exhaust Hood
- External Exhaust Hood
- Receiving Exhaust Hood
- Grooved Exhaust Hood
- Blow Suction Hood
- Other
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgy
- Mine
- Mechanical
- Chemical Industry
- Building Materials
- Medicine
- Other
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Hood Ventilation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Hood Ventilation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Hood Ventilation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Industrial Hood Ventilation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CaptiveAire
- Zibo Shenhua Industry Electric Stove
- Systemair
- VES
- Airflow Developments
- Kruger
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Hood Ventilation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Hood Ventilation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Hood Ventilation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Hood Ventilation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Hood Ventilation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Hood Ventilation Companies
