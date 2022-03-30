HVDC Converter Stations Market Research Report 2022

The global HVDC Converter Stations market was valued at 726.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Power is generated, transmitted and distributed as AC, and most of the time, power is also consumed as AC. However, when transmitting power over long distances such as from an offshore wind farm, an AC line would be uneconomical due to the high power losses that such transmission involves. In such situations, DC power is used, and the conversion of AC power to DC for transmission is achieved using a converter station.The major factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing requirement for cost-effective solutions for bulk power transfer and increasing need for connecting asynchronous grids. Due to these, there has been a rapid adoption of HVDC in Europe and Asia Pacific creating a market opportunity for the HVDC Converter Station Market. Increasing requirement to transfer bulk power over long distances and the connection of the renewable energy resources to the national grid are driving the market for HVDC converter stations. The rise in the use of thyristor valves has increased the demand for LCC HVDC systems because of the better reliability of the thyristor technology. In the recent years, technical improvements and compact designs with large-capacity thyristors (up to 8.5 kV, 4 kA) have contributed to the progress of HVDC applications in the Asia Pacific region, because of which there have been large UHVDC projects with the LCC technology in China. The trend is expected to continue in the by 2022 as the major economies in Asia and Europe such as China and the UK, among others are still struggling to meet the energy requirement in the country.

By Market Verdors:

Power Industry

Powering Island and Remote Loads

Interconnecting Networks

Oil & Gas

By Types:

Monopolar

Bi-Polar

Back to Back

Multi-Terminal

By Applications:

Power Industry

Powering Island and Remote Loads

Interconnecting Networks

Oil & Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HVDC Converter Stations Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HVDC Converter Stations Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Monopolar

1.4.3 Bi-Polar

1.4.4 Back to Back

1.4.5 Multi-Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HVDC Converter Stations Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Industry

1.5.3 Powering Island and Remote Loads

1.5.4 Interconnecting Networks

1.5.5 Oil & Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global HVDC Converter Stations Market

1.8.1 Global HVDC Converter Stations Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HVDC Converter Stations Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global HVDC Converter Stations Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global HVDC Converter Stations Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers HVDC Converter Stations Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global HVDC Converter Stations Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

