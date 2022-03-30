Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recombinant hepatitis b vaccine is the second generation of hepatitis b vaccine developed by genetic engineering technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10mcg/0.5ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) include GSK, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Dynavax Technologies, LG Life Sciences, KM Biologics, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products and Serum Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 10mcg/0.5ml
- 10mcg/ml
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Newborn
- Adult
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GSK
- Merck
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Dynavax Technologies
- LG Life Sciences
- KM Biologics
- Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products
- Serum Institute
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
