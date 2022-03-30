Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Recombinant hepatitis b vaccine is the second generation of hepatitis b vaccine developed by genetic engineering technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10mcg/0.5ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) include GSK, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Dynavax Technologies, LG Life Sciences, KM Biologics, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products and Serum Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10mcg/0.5ml

10mcg/ml

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Newborn

Adult

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Dynavax Technologies

LG Life Sciences

KM Biologics

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products

Serum Institute

