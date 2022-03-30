Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Losartan/hydrochlorothiazideis a combination of two drugs in a single form. It’s used to treat high blood pressure. It’s also used to reduce the risk of stroke in people with high blood pressure and a heart condition called left ventricular hypertrophy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets in global, including the following market information:

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50 mg/ 12.5 mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets include Alembic, Cadista, Lupin, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Teva, Merck, Torrent and Aurobindo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50 mg/ 12.5 mg

100 mg/ 25 mg

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Recovery Center

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alembic

Cadista

Lupin

Rising Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Teva

Merck

Torrent

Aurobindo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Losartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L

