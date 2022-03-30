Methocarbamol Tablets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The indications are muscle relaxants. Used for joint muscle sprain, lumbar muscle strain, sciatica and other diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methocarbamol Tablets in global, including the following market information:

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Methocarbamol Tablets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methocarbamol Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

500mg/bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methocarbamol Tablets include Endo Pharmaceuticals, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceuticals, Virtus Pharmaceuticals, Hikma, Bayshore Healthcare, Granules India, Solco Healthcare and Tianjin Zhongxin Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methocarbamol Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

500mg/bottle

750mg/bottle

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Recovery Center

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methocarbamol Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methocarbamol Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methocarbamol Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Methocarbamol Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Camber Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceuticals

Virtus Pharmaceuticals

Hikma

Bayshore Healthcare

Granules India

Solco Healthcare

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharma

Gansu Xifeng Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharma

Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharma

Jilin Yisheng Pharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methocarbamol Tablets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methocarbamol Tablets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methocarbamol Tablets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methocarbamol Tablets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methocarbamol Tablets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methocarbamol Tablets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methocarbamol Tablets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methocarbamol Tablets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methocarbamol Tablets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

