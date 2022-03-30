Medical PPE Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to protective clothing, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, facemasks and/or respirators or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or the spread of infection or illness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PPE Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical PPE Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical PPE Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical PPE Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical PPE Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Face Masks and Hats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical PPE Product include Honeywell, 3M, Dupont, Unicharm, Kimberly-clark, KOWA, UVEX, Te Yin and Japan Vilene Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical PPE Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical PPE Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Face Masks and Hats
- Suits or Coveralls
- Glove
- Protective Eyewear and Cleanroom Goggles
- Footwear and Overshoes
- Others
Global Medical PPE Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Industrial
- Hospital & Clinic
Global Medical PPE Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical PPE Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical PPE Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical PPE Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical PPE Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- 3M
- Dupont
- Unicharm
- Kimberly-clark
- KOWA
- UVEX
- Te Yin
- Japan Vilene Company
- Hakugen
- Molnlycke
- Phillips Safety
- Univet
- STERIS Life Sciences
- MEC Industries
- Elis UK
- Hydroflex Group
- Berner International
- Hygeco International
- Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments
- Tecnovet
- Spetec
- Sunrise Healthcare Technology
- Franz Mensch
- Vezzani Group
- HPC Healthline
- Dastex
- Shenzhen Mecun Medical Supply
- Kenyon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical PPE Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical PPE Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical PPE Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical PPE Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical PPE Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical PPE Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical PPE Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical PPE Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical PPE Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical PPE Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical PPE Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical PPE Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical PPE Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical PPE Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical PPE Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical PPE Product Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical PPE P
