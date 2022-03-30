Medical PPE Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to protective clothing, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, facemasks and/or respirators or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or the spread of infection or illness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PPE Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical PPE Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical PPE Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical PPE Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical PPE Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Face Masks and Hats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical PPE Product include Honeywell, 3M, Dupont, Unicharm, Kimberly-clark, KOWA, UVEX, Te Yin and Japan Vilene Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical PPE Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical PPE Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Face Masks and Hats

Suits or Coveralls

Glove

Protective Eyewear and Cleanroom Goggles

Footwear and Overshoes

Others

Global Medical PPE Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Industrial

Hospital & Clinic

Global Medical PPE Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical PPE Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical PPE Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical PPE Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical PPE Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical PPE Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

3M

Dupont

Unicharm

Kimberly-clark

KOWA

UVEX

Te Yin

Japan Vilene Company

Hakugen

Molnlycke

Phillips Safety

Univet

STERIS Life Sciences

MEC Industries

Elis UK

Hydroflex Group

Berner International

Hygeco International

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments

Tecnovet

Spetec

Sunrise Healthcare Technology

Franz Mensch

Vezzani Group

HPC Healthline

Dastex

Shenzhen Mecun Medical Supply

Kenyon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical PPE Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical PPE Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical PPE Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical PPE Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical PPE Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical PPE Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical PPE Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical PPE Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical PPE Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical PPE Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical PPE Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical PPE Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical PPE Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical PPE Product Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical PPE Product Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical PPE Product Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical PPE P

2022-2027 Global and Regional Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

