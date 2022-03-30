Etomidate Injection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Etomidate injection, the indication is intravenous general anesthesia induction drug or anesthesia adjuvant.COVID-19 has erupted in the world, and these drugs are in short supply.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Etomidate Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Etomidate Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Etomidate Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Etomidate Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Etomidate Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20mg/10ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Etomidate Injection include Pfizer, Athenex, AuroMedics, Zydus, American Regent, Hikma, Mylan, Par Sterile Products and Sagent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Etomidate Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Etomidate Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Etomidate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20mg/10ml

40mg/20ml

Global Etomidate Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Etomidate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Recovery Center

Global Etomidate Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Etomidate Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Etomidate Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Etomidate Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Etomidate Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Etomidate Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Athenex

AuroMedics

Zydus

American Regent

Hikma

Mylan

Par Sterile Products

Sagent

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiagnsu Nhwa Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Etomidate Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Etomidate Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Etomidate Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Etomidate Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Etomidate Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Etomidate Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Etomidate Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Etomidate Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Etomidate Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Etomidate Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Etomidate Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Etomidate Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Etomidate Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etomidate Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Etomidate Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etomidate Injection Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Etomidate Inj

