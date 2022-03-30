COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Serology testing for COVID-19 is at increased demand in order to better quantify the number of cases of COVID-19, including those that may be asymptomatic or have recovered. Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen by looking at their immune response.

This report contains market size and forecasts of COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RDT(Rapid Diagnostic Test) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits include Cellex, RayBiotech, Biopanda, BioMedomics, GenBody, SD Biosensor, Advaite, Premier Biotech and Epitope Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RDT(Rapid Diagnostic Test)

ELISA(Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Aassay)

Neutralization Assay

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Special Clinic

Research Institutions

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cellex

RayBiotech

Biopanda

BioMedomics

GenBody

SD Biosensor

Advaite

Premier Biotech

Epitope Diagnostics

CTK Biotech

Creative Diagnostics

Eagle Biosciences

Sure Biotech

Sugentech

Sensing self

Euroimmun AG

PharmACT

Liming Bio

Beijing Wantai

Livzon Diagnostics

Shenzhen BioEasy Biotechnology

Orient Gene Biotech

INNOVITA

Dynamiker

Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 COVID-19 IgM & IgG Rapid Test Kits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

