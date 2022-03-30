Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrocortisone tablets are mainly used for the replacement treatment of adrenal insufficiency and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. They can also be used for rheumatoid arthritis, rheumatic fever, gout, bronchial asthma, allergy Sexual diseases, and can be used for severe infections and anti-shock treatments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5mg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets include Pfizer, Amneal, Greenstone, Strides Pharma, Smarth Life Science, Flynn Pharma, Wellona Pharma and ACTIZA Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5mg

10mg

20mg

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Recovery Center

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hydrocortisone Oral Tablets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Amneal

Greenstone

Strides Pharma

Smarth Life Science

Flynn Pharma

Wellona Pharma

ACTIZA Pharmaceutical

