Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This product is light yellow or yellow sterilized oily liquid. Indications for this product can be used to treat habitual abortion, irregular menstruation, endometriosis, functional uterine bleeding, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection market was valued at 270.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 299 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

250mg/ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection include AMAG, Prasco, American Regent, AuroMedics, Mylan, Slayback Pharma, Zydus, PRM Life Science and ANI Pharmaceuticals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

250mg/ml

275mg/1.1ml

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Recovery Center

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMAG

Prasco

American Regent

AuroMedics

Mylan

Slayback Pharma

Zydus

PRM Life Science

ANI Pharmaceuticals

SG pharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyprogesterone Caproat

