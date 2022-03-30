Propofol Emulsion Injection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propofol injection is suitable for inducing and maintaining general anesthesia. It is also used to strengthen the sedation of patients under mechanical ventilation and to perform painless artificial abortion under anesthesia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propofol Emulsion Injection in global, including the following market information:
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Propofol Emulsion Injection companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propofol Emulsion Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
20ml/vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propofol Emulsion Injection include Dr. Reddy’s, Pfizer, Sagent, Teva, Fresenius Kabi, B Braun, Sandoz, AstraZeneca and Baxter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propofol Emulsion Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 20ml/vial
- 50ml/vial
- 100ml/vial
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Recovery Center
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Propofol Emulsion Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Propofol Emulsion Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Propofol Emulsion Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Propofol Emulsion Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dr. Reddy’s
- Pfizer
- Sagent
- Teva
- Fresenius Kabi
- B Braun
- Sandoz
- AstraZeneca
- Baxter
- Guangdong Jiabo Pharmaceutical
- Xian Libang Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Nhwa Group
- Sinopharm Guorui Pharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propofol Emulsion Injection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propofol Emulsion Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propofol Emulsion Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propofol Emulsion Injection Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propofol Emulsion Injection Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propofol Emulsion Injection Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
