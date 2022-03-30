Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market
The global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extrusion Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene include Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Trinseo, Versalis, SABIC, KKPC, PS Japan, CHIMEI and King Plastic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Extrusion Molding
- Injection Molding
- Other
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Work-in-progress Trays
- Thermoformed pharmaceutical Packaging
- Packaging for Economical Mmedical Devices
- Other
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Styrolution
- Total Petrochemicals
- Trinseo
- Versalis
- SABIC
- KKPC
- PS Japan
- CHIMEI
- King Plastic Corporation
- Hong Kong Petrochemical
- Formosa
- LG Chem
- Total(China)
- Zhengjiang CHIMEI
- Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)
- Astor Chemical Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Packaging High Impact PolyStyrene Product Type
