Automobile In-mold Label Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Automobile In-mold Label Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile In-mold Label Film include Cosmo Films, Milacron, Ti label films, AR Metallizing, Yupo Synthetic Papers, DuraTech Industries, ASPASIE, Treofan and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile In-mold Label Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White

Transparent

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile In-mold Label Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile In-mold Label Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile In-mold Label Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Automobile In-mold Label Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cosmo Films

Milacron

Ti label films

AR Metallizing

Yupo Synthetic Papers

DuraTech Industries

ASPASIE

Treofan

Sumitomo

Double H Plastics

Innovia Films

Jindal Films

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile In-mold Label Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile In-mold Label Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile In-mold Label Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile In-mold Label Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile In-mold Label Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile In-mold Label Film Companies

