Albendazole API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Albendazole API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Albendazole API include Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Hubei Xingyinhe Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Zhongjia Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Jialing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Damo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hebei Meihe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Henan Houyi Pharmaceutical Company, Lianyungang Yahui Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd. and Henan Huijin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Albendazole API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Albendazole API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Albendazole API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 98%

Purity: 99%

Global Albendazole API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Albendazole API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pill Products

Capsule Products

Others

Global Albendazole API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Albendazole API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Albendazole API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Albendazole API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Albendazole API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Albendazole API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xingyinhe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Zhongjia Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Jialing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ningxia Damo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Meihe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Henan Houyi Pharmaceutical Company

Lianyungang Yahui Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henan Huijin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Qihui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Shangao Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Saiguang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henan Huirun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TEVA (Zhejiang Wanma Synthetic Medicine)

Hubei Keyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

K. A. Malle

Supharma Chem

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Albendazole API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Albendazole API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Albendazole API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Albendazole API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Albendazole API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Albendazole API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Albendazole API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Albendazole API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Albendazole API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Albendazole API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Albendazole API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Albendazole API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Albendazole API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Albendazole API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Albendazole API Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Albendazole API Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Albendazole API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

